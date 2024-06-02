Hudson Valley Dentist Dodged Income Taxes For Years, DA Says

In Orange County, Fernando Ehrhardt, age 51, of New York City, was arraigned on criminal tax fraud and related charges in the Town of New Windsor Court on Thursday, May 30.

According to prosecutors, Ehrhardt worked at several dental practices in Orange County between 2016 and 2020. Throughout that time, he allegedly failed to file personal tax returns, defrauding New York State of more than $13,000 in revenue.

Ehrhardt previously had a tax warrant filed against him in August 2017 after he failed to pay taxes between 2010 and 2013, prosecutors said.

“Taxes are a collective responsibility and we all owe our share,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. “Law enforcement will seek to find those who attempt to skirt their tax responsibilities and who commit fraud in order to line their own pockets.”

Ehrhardt is charged with two counts of criminal tax fraud and repeated failure to file personal income and earnings taxes. He was released following his arraignment.

