13-Year-Old Charged In Orange County Middle School Stabbing

The incident occurred in Orange County around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Monhagen Middle School in the town of Wallkill.

According to Lt. Robert McLymore of the Wallkill Police, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds at the school.

He was transported to Garnet Health Center by the town of Wallkill EMS where he is currently listed in stable condition.

After the stabbing, the school was placed on lockdown until all suspects and victims could be located. The school was eventually closed for the day.

An investigation by Wallkill detectives, the City of Middletown, and the New York State Police resulted in a juvenile arrest, McLymore said.

The defendant, a student, was charged and is being prosecuted by the Orange County Attorney’s Office.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

