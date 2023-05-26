Fair 67°

COVID-19: 12 Symptoms Of 'Long COVID' Revealed In New Study

A new study funded by the  National Institutes of Health is shedding light on one of the more complex aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the 12 symptoms of "Long COVID," which occurs when the effects of COVID-19 linger for months or more, according to a brand-new study.
So-called "Long COVID" is the term used for those who experience effects from their infection for months or more.

The findings, released in the medical journal JAMA on Thursday, May 25, also identify 12 symptoms of "Long COVID":

  • Post-exertional malaise ( fatigue that worsens after physical or mental activity)
  • Fatigue
  • Dizziness
  • Brain fog
  • Loss of smell or taste
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms
  • Heart palpitations
  • Thirst
  • Chronic cough
  • Chest pain
  • Issues with sexual desire or capacity
  • Abnormal movements

A total of 9,764 adults were involved in the study, of which 8,646 had COVID-19.

To review the complete study findings, click here.

