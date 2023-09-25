11-Year-Old Girl Killed In 4-Vehicle Orange County Crash That Injured Several Others

The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Woodbury around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Honda Accord, operated by Yeraldo Roa, age 34, of Port Jervis was traveling west on Route 6 when he crossed over into the westbound lane striking two vehicles traveling east on their passenger side, a 2019 Infiniti SUV and a 2017 Nissan N20.

Roa then continued to travel west in the eastbound and stuck a Honda Odyssey head-on, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Roa and the 11-year-old passenger were transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown by ambulance.

The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, Nevel said.

Roa was treated for facial injuries, broken bones, and possible internal injuries.

The operator of the Infiniti, a 43-year-old Bronx man, and his three passengers suffered minor injuries.

The three passengers were transported by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center for evaluation and released.

The operator of the Nissan, Westchester County resident Eric Schaper, age 60, of the city of Peekskill was not injured.

The operator of the Honda, a 38-year-old Monroe man, and his passengers were transported by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel added.

This crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the Honda Accord prior to the collision is asked to call the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the State Police barracks in Monroe at 845-782-8311.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

