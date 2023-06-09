1 Killed After Woman Runs Red Light In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

The crash took place in Orange County around 7:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 8 on Route 6 in Greenville, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

Nevel said troopers responded to the intersection of Route 6 and Mountain Road in the town of Greenville for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Mountain Road failed to stop at a flashing red light and continued through the intersection and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound on Route 6, Nevel said.

The driver of the Camry was identified as Silvia Rodriguez, age 39, from Middletown, and her passengers were identified as Victor Ordinola Moreno, age 60, and Nemesio Barrera Tello, age 78, both from Middletown.

Nevel said Ordinola Moreno was entrapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Greenville Fire Department. The backseat passenger, Barrera Tello was unconscious at the scene and was transported to Bon Secours Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez and Moreno were transported to Garnet Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Silverado received minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The collision is under investigation.

