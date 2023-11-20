Partly Cloudy 37°

SHARE

Yowza! Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Newburgh Convenience Store

Just in time for the holidays, a lucky lottery player’s bank account is about to receive a major boost.

<p>A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Newburgh convenience store.&nbsp;</p>

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Newburgh convenience store. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via giorgiotrovato
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 North Plank Road.

The second prize-winning ticket was sold for the drawing held on Friday, Nov. 17, New York Lottery announced.

Two other million-dollar winners were announced in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE