Mostly Cloudy 39°

SHARE

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Newburgh Store

A popular Hudson Valley store known for winning lottery tickets strikes again as another winning third-place Powerball ticket was purchased there.

<p>Someone is $50,000 richer after purchasing a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.</p>

Someone is $50,000 richer after purchasing a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

 Photo Credit: New York State Lottery/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The ticket, worth $50,000 for the Saturday, Dec. 2, Powerball drawing was sold in Orange County at the Smoke 4 Less store on Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials. 

The winning numbers were 28-35-41-47-60 and a Powerball of 3.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE