Wallkill Man Charged In 2022 Stabbing Murder-For-Hire Case

Orange County resident Enoch Lowe, age 25, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 10 with paying to have Jeffrey Harris, age 52, killed in October 2022. Both men live in the town of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man on Brookline Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Harris in a detached garage from his home suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services, said Hertman.

Two days later, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield, arrested Damante Troy Stansberry, a 23-year-old, Middletown resident, the chief said.

Stansberry was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Hertman said in March, he pleaded guilty to the crime and is awaiting sentencing.

An investigation into the crime continued and on Oct. 10, detectives arrested Lowe for allegedly agreeing to pay Stansberry to commit the murder, Hertman said.

Police did not reveal why Lowe wanted Harris killed.

Enoch Lowe was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

The case is being presented to an Orange County Grand Jury.

The Wallkill Police were assisted by the:

New York State Police

FBI Safe Streets Safe City Task Force

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

City of Middletown Police Department

Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.