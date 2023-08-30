Partly Cloudy 70°

Walden Man Sexually Abuses 12-Year-Old, Police Say

A 34-year-old man from the region is accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Josh Horner, age 34, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old child. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Orange County resident Josh Horner, of Walden, was arrested Monday, Aug. 28, by New York State Police.

According to troopers, Child Protective Services were tipped off that Horner was sexually abusing a 12-year-old child. A follow-up investigation reportedly confirmed the abuse.

Walden is charged with felony and sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Orange County jail on $5,000 bail.

Horner is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, Sept. 1.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 845-344-5300.

