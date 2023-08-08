Road Rage: Walden Man Found Guilty In Crash That Killed 3, Injured 4 Others

Orange County resident Anthony Jones, age 26, of Walden, was found guilty on Monday, Aug. 7, after a jury trial, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Jones, who is being held at the Orange County Jail, faces five to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and another seven years on the assault charges when he is sentenced in October, Hoovler said.

As alleged at trial, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 around 7 p.m., Jones was driving his SUV on Route 17 in the town of Wallkill when he became angry at the driver of a van carrying eight people.

Jones then rammed his SUV into the van, killed three people and seriously injuring four others. Another passenger was also injured, but not as seriously, the DA's office said.

Jones was treated for complaints of pain, transported to a local hospital, and released.

Jones was involved in another road rage incident, Hoovler said. That evidence was also used during the trial.

An investigation conducted by the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office determined that the collision was the result of reckless and negligent actions by Jones and that he was responsible for causing the crash. Jones was arrested by State Police on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

“This defendant made the tragic and consequential choice to recklessly use his vehicle as a deadly weapon,” said Hoovler. “As a result, three lives were lost, and four others were seriously injured. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision.”

