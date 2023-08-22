Traffic Alert: I-84 Ramps In Newburgh To Close For Paving

The State Department of Transportation is advising Orange County motorists to expect the following ramps along I-84 in the town of Newburgh will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 25, to accommodate the work, weather permitting.

I- 84 westbound ramp to Exit 37 (Route 52)

I- 84 westbound ramp to Exit 36 (I-87/New York State Thruway)

Motorists should plan accordingly and follow the posted detours.

During the construction, motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

