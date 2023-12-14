Traffic Alert: I-84 To Close One Lane In Newburgh For Repaving

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Orange County motorists that I-84 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Exit 32 (Route 747) and Exit 39 (Route 9W) in the town of Newburgh, on Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

DOT officials said drivers are urged to slow down in work zones as fines are doubled for speeding.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

