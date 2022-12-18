Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports.

The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.

The girl allegedly sent a photo to her mom of herself with blood on her face, sweater and sweatpants, crying, the Herald says citing the arrest report. The former NBA star remained in police custody with bond set at $1,500 as of Sunday, Dec. 18.

The incident apparently occurred the same day that Stoudemire published an Instagram post announcing his graduation from the University of Miami with his MBA in business.

Stoudemire played for the Knicks from 2010 to 2015. He lived in the Hudson Valley in the 1990s, first in Newburgh, and later Port Jervis.

Click here for more from the Miami Herald.

