Newburgh Man Who Shot Wife 5 Times In Head With BB Gun Sentenced

Steven Lillo, aged 39, of Newburgh, will spend four years behind bars for his actions in the domestic violence incident, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Monday, July 24.

Earlier Report: Newburgh Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Wife 5 Times in Head With BB Gun

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021.

During an argument with his wife, Lillo pulled out a BB gun and shot her in the head at close range five times and one time in the hand.

The attack left BBs lodged in her head.

After shooting her, Lillo took the gun and repeatedly pistol-whipped her, leaving multiple lacerations on her forehead.

The couple’s 7-year-old child, who witnessed part of the attack, called the police.

“Domestic violence is inexcusable and intolerable,” said Hoovler. “This defendant will serve hard prison time after being convicted of brutally assaulting the victim in this matter.”

Lillo pleaded guilty in March to second-degree assault. After his prison sentence, he will serve three years of post-release supervision.

