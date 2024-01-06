Prominent Anti-Gun Director Sentenced To Prison For Middletown Drug Trafficking

Westchester County resident Michael Rodrigues, age 49, of Yonkers, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 4, in Orange County Court to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

He pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Rodriguez is the director of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.), which is a prominent anti-violence program that receives government money and works in the Bronx to promote safer streets. Rodriguez also previously agreed to forfeit a car and $165,000 as proceeds of his crimes, the DA's Office said.

The City of Middletown Police Department engaged in a two-year-long investigation into cocaine trafficking in and around the City of Middletown allegedly committed by Angelica Rodriguez, a/k/a “Jelly,” age 39, of Otisville.

The department was later aided in the investigation by the Orange County Drug Taskforce.

After conventional investigative means failed to reveal evidence showing the entire extent of the narcotics conspiracy surrounding Angelica Rodriguez, the District Attorney’s Office applied for permission to use court-ordered eavesdropping in the investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the same suppliers of cocaine who were providing Angelica Rodriguez and her co-conspirators with cocaine to sell were also supplying narcotics to those in the City of Port Jervis.

Michael Rodriguez was accused of supplying cocaine to narcotics dealers in the City of Middletown and the City of Port Jervis and possessing two illegal handguns, the DA's Office said,

On July 26, 2023, a search warrant was executed at Michael Rodriguez’s Yonkers residence, which resulted in the seizure of 1516 grams (over 1.5 kilograms) of cocaine, $165,509 in cash, scales, money counter, an unlicensed Ruger .380 caliber pistol, an unlicensed Bond Arms .357 caliber handgun, a vacuum sealer, digital scales and $50,000 in jewelry.

At the plea proceedings, Michael Rodriguez admitted to entering into a conspiracy with Angelica Rodriguez and Taino Lopez and supplying them with cocaine to resell.

