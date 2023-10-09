Mostly Cloudy 50°

SHARE

Powerball Ticket Purchased In Newburgh Worth $150K

While a lucky winner in the Hudson Valley might not have walked away with millions in the Powerball game, they did earn a pocketful of cash by winning third prize in the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing.

One lucky player in the Hudson Valley won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball game.
One lucky player in the Hudson Valley won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball game. Photo Credit: Unsplash via Dylan Nolte
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The winning ticket was sold in Orange County in Newburgh at the Smokes 4 Less store on Plank Road.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 47-54-57-60-65 with a Powerball of 19. The third prize winning total was $50,000, but the player purchased two mulitplers, boosting their win to $150,000, the New York Lottery said.

To win a third prize you have to have four correct numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

When purchased, the Power Play option provides players with a chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE