Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Goshen Crash

A woman was killed and a 21-year-old injured in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Hudson Valley roadway.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 17 in Orange County on Route 17 in the town of Goshen.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda CRV, operated by Alexandre Lavandero, age 21, of New Rochelle, was traveling west in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the median and struck a Kia Forte, operated by Samantha Turnbull, age 34, of Port Jervis, state police said.

Troopers observed Turnbull outside of her vehicle unconscious where multiple members of the City of Newburgh Police Department were attempting life-saving measures, police said. But she was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Upon arrival, troopers Lavandero outside of his vehicle conscious, according to police. Lavendero was transported to Garnet Medical Center by ambulance.

Troopers and investigators determined that there was no impairment on the part of either driver, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Newburgh Police Department.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

