North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Breaking News: Man Found Shot In Newburgh Not Cooperating With Detectives, Police Say
Woman Arrested Months After Head-On DWAI Crash In Area

Christina Coulter
A portion of Route 32 in Saugerties
A portion of Route 32 in Saugerties Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

Blood analysis results indicating the presence of Fentanyl and other drugs led to the arrest of an area woman nearly six months after she struck a pickup truck head-on, injuring herself and the other driver, police said. 

Ulster County resident Stephanie A. Mower of Saugerties, 35, was seen swerving between lanes in her vehicle by a witness, according to Saugerties police, before she reportedly crossed over Route 32 from the northbound to the southbound lane at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, colliding with a pickup truck. 

Both drivers were brought to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Mower was charged with the misdemeanor of driving while her ability was impaired by drugs and ticketed for failing to use the designated lane. 

Mower was released and will appear in the Town of Saugerties court in January for sentencing, police said. 

