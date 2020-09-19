Wanted Woman Who Switched License Plates Had Heroin, Meth, State Police Say

An alert has been issued by New York State Police for a wanted woman who was busted with heroin and meth while driving a car with illegal license plates.

Julia Drongowski, 45, is wanted by New York State Police investigators in Liberty following her arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said that Drongowski was arrested during a traffic stop in Tusten when she was stopped for operating a vehicle with license plates that didn’t match the registration and had been swapped out.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined that Drongowski was in possession of methamphetamine and heroin, leading to her arrest.

Drongowski later failed to return to court to respond to the charge and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest from the Town of Thompson Court.

Investigators described Drongowski as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 115 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

