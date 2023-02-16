Wallkill Man Nabbed On Child Sexual Assault Charges, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and a criminal sex act against a child under 11 years old.

Orange County resident Jordan C. Montalvo, age 37, of Wallkill, was arrested during a warrant search on Wednesday, Feb. 15, said Deputy Chief Antonino Spano of the Wallkill Police.

Following his arrest, Montalvo was charged with:

Predatory sexual assault against a child under the age of 13

The course of sexual conduct against a child

Criminal sex act against a child under the age of 11

Wallkill Police were assisted by:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office

FBI Safe Streets Task Force

NYSP Computer Crimes Unit

Montalvo is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

