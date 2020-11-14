Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster County Man Caught Masturbating, Watching Porn In Public, Police Say

Christina Coulter
 An area man was arrested after police received several calls reporting that he was masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot of an area motel, where police say he lives. 

Officers in Ulster County reportedly arrived at the scene of the Wenton Motel at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, where witnesses said 59-year-old Luther W. Nakapaahu was masturbating in his car in plain sight while watching pornography on a laptop, Saugerties Police said. 

Nakapaahu was charged with the misdemeanor of public lewdness and will be sentenced at the Town of Saugerties Justice Court later this month. 

