North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Two Charged In Connection To Shooting At Area Residence

Kathy Reakes
A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly shooting at an Ulster County home.
Photo Credit: File

A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly shooting at a residence last month.

The shooting took place in Ulster County around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, at a home in the town of Woodstock, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, along with Woodstock Police responded to the home following a 911 call and located evidence that a shooting had taken place at the residence, the department said.

No one was injured during the shooting.

An investigation led to the arrest of Taejah L. Dash, 18, of Shandaken, and Austin T. Hollister, 21, of Kingston, and the recovery of the rifle believed to have used in the shooting, the department said.

Both were charged with attempted assault and reckless endangerment.

Dash also was charged with criminal mischief.

Hollister also was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were arraigned and released to appear in court at a later date.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted with the arrests.

