Breaking News: Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Area
Police & Fire

Student Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To School In Middletown

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mohangen Middle School
Mohangen Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 14-year-old student at a Hudson Valley middle school was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded BB gun to school.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8:40 a.m., on Thursday, April 21 in Middletown.

According to Wallkill Police, School Resource Officer Michael Mills was alerted by school officials of a student in possession of a BB gun at Mohangen Middle School, located at 555 County Route 78, in Middletown

 An investigation by Det. Christopher Dinapoli discovered that a 14-year-old boy from Middletown entered the school with a loaded BB gun, police said. 

The juvenile was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16. 

He was released with an appearance ticket and will appear before Orange County Juvenile Probation in May. 

