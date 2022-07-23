State Trooper From Monroe Accused Of Sexually Abusing Victim 'Known To Him,' Police Say

A state trooper is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused a victim known to him.

Orange County resident Matthew A. Stivala, age 32, of the Town of Monroe, was arrested on Saturday, July 23, and charged with:

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (a Class D felony),

First-degree criminal sex act (a Class B felony),

Forcible touching (misdemeanor).

The charges stem from multiple incidents involving Stivala and the victim, police said.

Stivala is currently assigned to Troop T (Thruway Division), according to information provided by state police.

Stivala was arrested in the town of Monroe, arraigned, and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or $200,000 bond.

Further details on the case have not yet been released.

He is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Harriman Court on Wednesday, July 27.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.