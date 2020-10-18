Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

Christina Coulter
Ryle Keesler, 22
Ryle Keesler, 22 Photo Credit: New York State Police Troop F

State Police are looking for an area man who allegedly violated the conditions of his parole by possessing drugs. 

State Police said that Ryle Keesler, 22, was arrested in October of 2018 in Sullivan County for third-degree possession of a controlled substance. 

Reesler stands at 6 feet tall and has green eyes and brown hair. 

According to police, he may be living with family members in the vicinity of Binghamton. 

Those with information pertaining to Reesler's whereabouts are asked to contact state police by calling 845-292-6600 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

