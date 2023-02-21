Road Rage Leads To Arrest Of Montogmery Man For Firing Shot, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was charged with allegedly firing a shot and threatening with a shotgun following a road rage incident.

The shooting took place in Orange County around 7:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 20 in the town of Montgomery.

Montgomery police responded to an address on Route 17K near Scott’s Corners Drive for a reported disturbance involving a firearm, said Montgomery Chief of Police John Hank.

Town officers arrived and took Keith Louttit of Montgomery into custody without incident. A shotgun was recovered at the scene, Hank said.

The incident began as a road rage incident on I-84 and continued at Louttit's residence.

Hank said Louttit went into his residence and retrieved a shotgun. He then told the victim to get off his property. As the victim was walking away the suspect fired a round from the shotgun in the air. The victim dove to the ground thinking he had been shot.

He then got up and went back to his vehicle while the Louttit continued to point the shotgun at him. The victim and several witnesses called 911, Hank said.

Louttit was arrested at the scene without incident. He was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

He was processed and issued an appearance ticket to appear in court. Due to New York State’s bail reform laws, the charges, in this case, are not eligible for bail, Hank added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the town of Montgomery Police at (845) 457-9211 or email Detective Sergeant Meehan at jmeehan@townofmontgomery.com.

