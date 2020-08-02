Report Of Suspicious Vehicle Leads To Weapons, Drug Charges For Monticello Man

A 30-year-old man is facing two felony three felony counts and other charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle led to a foot chase that ended with the discovery of weapons and drugs.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, Police in Sullivan County responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex located at Terry Lane in the Village of Monticello.

When officers located the vehicle, which was being operated by Luis Cortes-Martinez, he quickly accelerated away in his vehicle and turned into another parking lot, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of Monticello Police Department.

He then bolted on foot from the vehicle and fled into an apartment building, said Johnstone.

Cortes-Martinez was pursued by a police officer and taken into custody on a third-floor landing without further incident, according to Johnstone.

Found on Cortes-Martinez person when arrested was a high capacity magazine with 16 rounds, Johnstone said.

Officers then located a 9MM Smith and Wesson Handgun laying on the backseat floor of the vehicle, which was also loaded with a 16 round magazine, according to Johnstone.

Also located in the vehicle was 36 zip locks, containing 119 grams of marijuana. Cortes-Martinez was also operating the vehicle with a suspended driver's license, Johnstone said.

Cortes-Martinez was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanors for resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of marijuana.

Cortes-Martinez was arraigned before Associate Village of Monticello Justice Leo Glass and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $100,000.00 secured bond.

