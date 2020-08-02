Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Possible Tornadoes Expected Ahead Of Isaias' Arrival
Police & Fire

Report Of Suspicious Vehicle Leads To Weapons, Drug Charges For Monticello Man

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Luis Cortes-Martinez
Luis Cortes-Martinez Photo Credit: Monticello Police

A 30-year-old man is facing two felony three felony counts and other charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle led to a foot chase that ended with the discovery of weapons and drugs.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, Police in Sullivan County responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex located at Terry Lane in the Village of Monticello.

When officers located the vehicle, which was being operated by Luis Cortes-Martinez, he quickly accelerated away in his vehicle and turned into another parking lot, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of Monticello Police Department.

He then bolted on foot from the vehicle and fled into an apartment building, said Johnstone. 

Cortes-Martinez was pursued by a police officer and taken into custody on a third-floor landing without further incident, according to Johnstone. 

Found on Cortes-Martinez person when arrested was a high capacity magazine with 16 rounds, Johnstone said. 

Officers then located a 9MM Smith and Wesson Handgun laying on the backseat floor of the vehicle, which was also loaded with a 16 round magazine, according to Johnstone.

Also located in the vehicle was 36 zip locks, containing 119 grams of marijuana. Cortes-Martinez was also operating the vehicle with a suspended driver's license, Johnstone said.

Cortes-Martinez was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanors for resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of marijuana.

Cortes-Martinez was arraigned before Associate Village of Monticello Justice Leo Glass and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $100,000.00 secured bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.