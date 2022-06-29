Police Reopen Cold Case Of Hair Stylist Fatally Beaten At Salon In Town Of Newburgh

New York State Police are renewing efforts to solve the 18-year-old murder of a Hudson Valley hair stylist and mother of two killed inside her salon.

Orange County resident Yvonne Torch was found dead on the morning of June 9, 2004 inside of His and Hers Salon on SR-9W in the Town of Newburgh, according to police.

Investigators said the 31-year-old owner and operator had been brutally beaten to death.

Torch’s husband of 13 years, Pierre, told NBC’s Dateline that police initially considered him a suspect in the killing but eventually ruled him out after three weeks of “sheer hell.”

Despite looking into hundreds of leads over the years, no suspects have ever been identified.

Now police are hoping advancements in science and technology will breathe new life into the case.

Torch told Dateline police have a new team of investigators dedicated to the case and he has “a really good feeling” about the murder finally being solved.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact New York State Police Major Crimes Unit at 845-344-5300. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

