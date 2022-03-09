Newburgh Police Searching For Shooter Who Wounded One

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a shooter who wounded a 23-year-old man.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8:50 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 in the area of 69 South St., in Newburgh, police said.

City of Newburgh officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, but on the way, were directed to Montefiore-St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where a victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, Newburgh Police said.

The City of Newburgh Police Department is investigating the incident along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

Callers may remain anonymous.

