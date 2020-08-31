Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

New Windsor Man Caught With 500 Bags Of Heroin After Traffic Stop, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Heroin
Heroin Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police obtained a warrant to search the home of an area man who was found in possession of 500 bags of heroin during a routine traffic stop. 

Reportedly, additional heroin and packaging for distribution were found in the New Windsor home of 49-year-old Bobby D. Simmons. 

Simmons was charged with the felony of fouth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

He had two prior felony convictions, and was sent to Orange County Jail pending a future court appearance. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.