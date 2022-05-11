Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Police & Fire

Montgomery Police Issue Alert On Checks Being Stolen From Mailboxes

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are alerting Hudson Valley residents about a string of mail and check thefts from mailboxes in the region.
Police are alerting Hudson Valley residents about a string of mail and check thefts from mailboxes in the region. Photo Credit: Pixabay/dference

Police are alerting residents in the region about a string of mail and check thefts from mailboxes in the region.

The Town of Montgomery Police Department reported on Tuesday, May 10, that the issue has been reported in a number of jurisdictions in Orange and Dutchess counties.

"Checks are being stolen and mobile deposited in various banks," the department said. 

The department encouraged residents and businesses to avoid having checks delivered by mail or left in the mailbox.

Police said anyone whose mail and/or checks are stolen should contact their local police department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.