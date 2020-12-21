Man With Suspended License Nabbed With Drugs, State Police Say

A 44-year-old man was arrested on numerous drug and traffic charges after being stopped by state police.

Ulster County resident Eric Tischler, of the Town of Ulster, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16, after being stopped in his 2003 Audi A4 by state police for a traffic violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the stop, the trooper found that Tischler was driving on a suspended license and that he was allegedly in possession of numerous drugs, including cocaine, Alprazolam, and Lorazepam, and concentrated cannabis contained in a vaporizer cartridge.

Tischler was charged with:

Felony criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree

Unlawful possession of marijuana

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court next year.

