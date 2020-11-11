Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

Man Who Threw Cooler Through Window Violated Restraining Order, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Malden Avenue in Saugerties.
Malden Avenue in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who broke a restraining order by contacting a female, throwing a cooler through her window in the process, was arrested on a warrant months after the incident, according to police.

The initial incident took place on Friday, June 12 on Malden Avenue, according to Saugerties Police.

 On Monday, Nov. 8, 38-year-old Jason Gaddis was apprehended and arrested for the incident, accruing charges for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt of a court order. 

Gaddis was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Court, and will reappear there in December for sentencing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.