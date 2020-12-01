Man In Ulster County Allegedly On Crack Spits At Police, Tells Them To Shoot Him

A man police say was on crack was brought to the hospital for a mental evaluation after allegedly screaming at officers, demanding that they shoot him.

Jeremy L. Loving of Saugerties, 32, who is undomiciled, was charged with the misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to Saugerties Police.

Officers were first summoned to the QuickChek location on Route 9W at approximately 3:30 p.m., when a caller reported that he was acting in an erratic manner outside the establishment's entrance, according to police.

When officers arrived, police said, Loving began to scream, curse, spit, flail his arms and he continued to be confrontational when officers tried to diffuse the situation.

Police said Loving was in possession of a crack pipe with some of the drug still inside.

After he was processed at police headquarters, officers reportedly transported him to Kingston Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.