Man Dies After Falling Attempting To Retrieve Downed Drone In Deerpark

A man from the area was killed after reaching for a downed drone and falling more than 250 feet in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County in Deerpark around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

State police responded to the Hawk’s Nest in the town of Deerpark after the victim, identified as Sullivan County resident Binh Ledinh, age 42, of Lumberland, was reported missing by his wife, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that Ledinh was flying a drone on State Route 97/ Hawk’s Nest in the early hours. At approximately 7:32 a.m. the drone crashed 17 feet down an embankment. Ledinh attempted to retrieve the drone and fell approximately 250 feet, Nevel said.

At 12:10 p.m. Ledinh’s wife contacted state police to report him missing. Troopers located his vehicle, a 2010 Honda CRV at the Hawk’s Nest at approximately 1:45 p.m. and located Ledinh a short time later, Nevel added.

The Orange County technical rescue team lowered themselves to Ledinh and determined he was dead. He was then lowered into a rescue boat on the Delaware River where he was then transported to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, state police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by:

Sparrow Bush Fire Department

Port Jervis Fire Department and Ambulance

Matamoras Fire Department

Huguenot Fire Department

Lumberland Fire Department

Orange County Technical Rescue Team

Port Jervis EMS

Mobil Life

West Point

Newburgh Rope Team

Deer Park Police Department

State Medivac

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.