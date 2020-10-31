Man Charged With DUI Of Drugs, Alcohol After Erratic Driving Stop In Area

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Christina Coulter
A 55-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol after police pulled him over for driving erratically, finding an open alcoholic beverage and marijuana in the process. 

According to police, James Murphy III was stopped by police in Ulster County at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 on Route 9W in the Glasco area of Saugerties. 

Murphy, of Saugerties, allegedly told officers that he had been drinking before getting into his car, Saugerties Police said.

Along with an open container of alcohol, officers said they found a baggy containing a quantity of marijuana in his vehicle. 

Police said Murphy was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and subsequently arrested. 

Murphy was charged with misdemeanors for driving while under the influence and driving while ability impaired by drugs. 

He was also ticketed for the open container of alcohol and marijuana in his vehicle. 

Murphy was released and will appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court in November for sentencing.

