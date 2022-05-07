Man Caught With 14 Grams Of Cocaine After New Windsor Stop, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in the region ended with a man in handcuffs.

Troopers stopped the man in Orange County, on I-87 in New Windsor, Thursday, May 5, for a vehicle and traffic violation, New York State Police said.

After searching the vehicle, the trooper found approximately 14 grams of cocaine, police said.

The 52-year-old driver, Marco Smith, of South Glens Falls in Saratoga County, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

He was released and ordered to appear back at the Town of New Windsor Court Thursday, May 26.

