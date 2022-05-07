Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Police & Fire

Man Caught With 14 Grams Of Cocaine After New Windsor Stop, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Pixabay/jhusemannde

A routine traffic stop in the region ended with a man in handcuffs.

Troopers stopped the man in Orange County, on I-87 in New Windsor, Thursday, May 5, for a vehicle and traffic violation, New York State Police said.

After searching the vehicle, the trooper found approximately 14 grams of cocaine, police said.

The 52-year-old driver, Marco Smith, of South Glens Falls in Saratoga County, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

He was released and ordered to appear back at the Town of New Windsor Court Thursday, May 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.