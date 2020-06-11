Man Busted With 350 Bags Of Heroin, Fentanyl, Task Force Says

A 43-year-old area man was allegedly busted with 350 bags of heroin/fentanyl during a warrant search of his home.

The warrant was executed on Tuesday, June 9 in the Town of Fishkill by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force a result of an investigation into narcotics sales taking place at and around the area.

During the search on Huntington Drive, Ryan McNamee, of Fishkill, was arrested after officers uncovered the 350 bags of heroin/fentanyl, said Frank Tasciotti, assistant coordinator of the task force.

McNamee was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He is being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail.

Additional charges may be pending.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division also assisted in the investigation.

