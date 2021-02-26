Level 2 Sex Offender Nabbed Breaking Into Area Home, Stealing Vehicle, Police Say

A Level 2 sex offender was arrested after allegedly breaking into an area home and stealing a vehicle.

The incident took place around 10:17 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22, in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Sgt. George Camacho.

According to Camacho, officers were dispatched to the area of 721 Main Street to assist the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Officers who had stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to the victim, an unknown person had entered their residence through an unlocked window and took a jacket and keys to a vehicle.

The person driving the vehicle was identified as Andre Campbell, age 34, a Town of Poughkeepsie resident and level 2 sex offender registered in New York State, Camacho said.dd

Campbell was brought to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Headquarters and interviewed at the Detective Bureau. During the interview, Campbell confessed to entering the apartment through an unlocked window and taking a jacket and keys to the vehicle.

Campbell was charged with

Burglary

Two counts of grand larceny

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Petit larceny

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.