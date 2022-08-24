Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice
North Orange Daily Voice

Breaking News: Newburgh Trio Busted With 6 Guns, Police Say
ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown

Kathy Reakes
The area of the strike.
Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Adam Moss

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley.

Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.

According to the MTA, Engel was struck by a New Jersey Transit Authority train and confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing by the MTA Police.

