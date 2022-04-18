Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
ID Released For Chester 23-Year-Old Killed In Old Route 17 Crash

Kathy Reakes
A 23-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash.
A 23-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

State police have released the identity of a Hudson Valley man killed in a crash with a tree truck on a busy roadway.

The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Tuxedo on Old Route 17 around 7:30 a.m., Monday, April 18, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Ahkem Chu III, age 23, of Chester, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord southbound on Old Route 17 when for unknown reasons he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a tree truck that was fully loaded, Nevel said.

Chu was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died from his injuries, Nevel said.

The two occupants in the tree truck were not seriously injured, he added.

State Police are being assisted at the scene by the Town of Tuxedo Police Department and the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

Route 17 remains closed in both directions in the town of Tuxedo.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

