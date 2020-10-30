Hit-Run Driver Sends Pedestrian To Hospital In Area, Police Say

Police are looking for a man who struck a woman who was getting out of her car, leaving contusions over her body that necessitated hospitalization.

According to police, the 38-year-old woman was parked in Kingston in the area of 442 Hasbrouck Ave. when she opened her driver's side door and stepped out at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Another vehicle, driving down Hasbrouck Avenue toward O'Reilly Street, allegedly struck her and her vehicle as it passed, and fled the scene, said Kingston Police.

Police said the vehicle was a small dark gray sedan, possible a Ford Fusion or a vehicle with a similar body type, and should have damage on its passenger side from the incident.

The woman was brought to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley then transferred to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

Those living along Hasbrouck Avenue or Grand Street with outdoor security cameras are asked to check their cameras around the time the incident took place.

Anyone with footage of the crash, who witnessed the incident or who has seen a vehicle matching police descriptions are asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's tip line at 845-331-4499.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.