Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

Four Nabbed In Newburgh Bust Targeting Drug Dealing

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
In conjunction with the FBI, police arrested four individuals in Orange County for open-air narcotics sales.
In conjunction with the FBI, police arrested four individuals in Orange County for open-air narcotics sales. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Four City of Newburgh residents, one a juvenile, were arrested after area police and FBI agents connected them to numerous complaints about open-air narcotics sales; a fourth man was arrested on an active warrant from the state of New Jersey in the process of the investigation.

Damaire Forrest, 18, Milton Delvalle, 48, Lamel Johnson, 41, and a juvenile were all charged with two counts each of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Monday, Sept. 1. 

DayShawn Brown, who is wanted on several violent felony warrants from Atlantic County in New Jersey, was charged as a Fugitive of Justice.

City of Newburgh Police were assisted in their investigation by the New York State Police, the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and members of the FBI. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.