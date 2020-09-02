Four Nabbed In Newburgh Bust Targeting Drug Dealing

Four City of Newburgh residents, one a juvenile, were arrested after area police and FBI agents connected them to numerous complaints about open-air narcotics sales; a fourth man was arrested on an active warrant from the state of New Jersey in the process of the investigation.

Damaire Forrest, 18, Milton Delvalle, 48, Lamel Johnson, 41, and a juvenile were all charged with two counts each of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Monday, Sept. 1.

DayShawn Brown, who is wanted on several violent felony warrants from Atlantic County in New Jersey, was charged as a Fugitive of Justice.

City of Newburgh Police were assisted in their investigation by the New York State Police, the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and members of the FBI.

