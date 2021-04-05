Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fiery I-87 Crash Closes Roadway, Knocks Out Power For Some Area Residents

Kathy Reakes
A car slammed into a utility pole in Ramapo sparking a large fire and causing homes in the area to lose power.
A car slammed into a utility pole in Ramapo sparking a large fire and causing homes in the area to lose power. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A car struck a utility pole bursting into flames in a fiery crash on a busy stretch of the New York State Thruway.

It happened in Rockland County in Montebello in the area of Airmont Road at the I-87 overpass after the vehicle slammed into the pole sparking a fire, around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, Ramapo Police said.

The Tallman fire department also responded to the scene 

The area had to be closed for several hours overnight, but reopened around 6:30 a.m., Monday, April 5.

The crash also caused a large number of Montebello residents to lose power.

