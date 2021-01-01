City Of Newburgh Police Creating Chaplain Unit Within Department

To help police officers and crime victims deal with the stresses of the job and act as a liaison between the police and the community, the City of Newburgh Police Department has created a chaplain unit.

Chief Arnold Amthor said the benefits of creating the unit includes providing emotional and spiritual support to members of the community, especially when dealing with trauma, grief, loss, and death.

Additionally, police chaplains serve crime victims and can assist in providing disaster relief by having a presence as needed, the chief said.

"Finally, chaplains can assist in enhancing police-community relations, especially within the minority communities," Amthor said.

The police department is currently seeking and accepting applications for the Chaplaincy Unit, and the requirements are as follows:

Must have no criminal convictions in the last 20 years;

Must be ordained and in good standing with a religious organization;

Must have a minimum of five years of experience in ministry or chaplaincy;

Must be willing to be available in an “on-call” status 24 hours per day, 7 days per week,

Must have the ability to connect with local resources.

Local ministers are encouraged to apply. Applicants will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

All applicants should submit a letter of interest along with his/her resume; all denominations will be accepted for review.

Application packets can be mailed to the Police Chaplaincy Unit, 55 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550, or emailed to Pastor Obed Almeyda, at oalmeyda@cityofnewburgh-ny.gov.

