Bust Nets Cache Of Drugs, Stolen Gun, State Police Say

A 31-year-old man was nabbed during a warrant search with a cache of drugs and a stolen .22 Ruger rifle.

Sullivan County resident Anthony Janik, of Livingston Manor, was busted on Monday, June 8, by the New York State Police following an investigation into drug sales, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

During the search, investigators seized 41.5 grams of heroin, Diazepam, Ecstacy, Lyrica, glassine envelopes, and a stolen .22 Ruger rifle.

Following the search, Janik was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Yanik was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday, June 15.

The state police were assisted by the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

“My office is proud of our partnership with the talented drug investigators of the New York State Police who are committed, with us, to detecting and dismantling drug distribution networks in Sullivan County, said DA Meagan Galligan.

