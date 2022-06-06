Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Police & Fire

Body Found In Newburgh Garage

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found dead in a Hudson Valley barn.
A man was found dead in a Hudson Valley barn. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

Police are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in a Hudson Valley garage.

The man was found in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Tuesday, May 31.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the man, whose identity is not being released out of respect for the family, was found in a garage, the city of Newburgh Police said.

Following an investigation, police said the circumstances of the man's death do not appear to be suspicious in nature. 

Police are looking for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the man's death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the city of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.