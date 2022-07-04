8-Year-Old Found Dead From Possible Drowning in Wallkill Backyard Pool, Police Say

An 8-year-old was found dead partially submerged in a backyard pool and a man was discovered alongside the pool in critical condition in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 8 p.m., Sunday, July 3.

The child was found when Wallkill police responded to a home at 302 Fair Oaks Drive for a possible drowning, said Deputy Chief Antonino Spano, of the Wallkill Police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive child in the backyard partially submerged in the pool at the residence and an adult man alongside the pool in the grass, also unresponsive, Spano said.

Both the 8-year-old and the man, identified as Yaw Assad, age 40, were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services.

The child was later pronounced dead and the adult is in critical condition, Spano said. The child's identity has not yet been released.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the town of Wallkill detectives with assistance from the New York State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

