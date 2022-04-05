Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl Who's Gone Missing In Area
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old From City Of Newburgh Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 11.
An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 11. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 11.

Orange County resident Cormega Berkley, age 21, was arrested on Monday, April 4, in Newburgh by New York State Police.

Berkley, of the city of Newburgh, was arrested after allegations arose about his allegedly having sexually assaulted the child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A joint investigation by the Orange County Child Abuse Unit led to Berkley's arrest, Nevel said.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.