10-Year-Old Struck By Car Outside Store In Wallkill

A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car near a popular Hudson Valley store.

The incident took place in Orange County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 near the TJ Maxx store at 88 Dunning Road in Wallkill.

When Wallkill police arrived on the scene they found a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants, had struck an adult and a child, said Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano.

The adult and child were transported by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Garnet Health Medical Center. Later, the child was transferred to Westchester Medical Center via medivac flight for evaluation and treatment, Spano said.

Prior to the collision, the vehicle was turning right out of the parking lot when the victims were struck, he added.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department is continuing to investigate the collision.

